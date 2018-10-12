Activist: Sheriff mocks Kaepernick by putting inmates in Nike shirts

According to a prominent civil rights activist, the Union County Sheriff’s Office is putting Nike shirts on its inmates for mug shots in protest of the company’s deal with Colin Kaepernick.

Shaun King posted an image Wednesday of 12 inmates wearing various Nike shirts. He included the caption, “putting Nike t-shirts on people they arrest and making them wear them during mugshots. Source says it is to mock Nike and Colin Kaepernick. Disgusting.”

Our sister station KTVE has reached out to Union County Sheriff Ricky Roberts for comment. We’re awaiting a reply.

Since the accusation became public, the Union County Sheriff’s Office has removed inmate photos from its online jail roster.

According to Arkansas Online, inmates in Nike shirts started popping up September 15.

Kaepernick became a household name in 2016 when he took a knee during the national anthem in an effort to protest police brutality. Last month, he reemerged as a spokesperson for Nike with the new slogan, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”