After-School Instructor Charged with Sexually Assaulting Students

Felony charges were filed Thursday against a 23-year-old Santa Ana after-school instructor accused of molesting four girls.

Eddy Bustamante Infante of Santa Ana, who had worked as an after-school teacher at Greeneville Elementary School since 2015, faces four counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14 and one count of sexual penetration with a child younger than 10.

Infante, who pleaded not guilty Thursday, also faces a sentencing enhancement for multiple victims. He is next due in court for a pretrial hearing Oct. 19.

It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

Infante was arrested Friday on suspicion of sexually assaulting three girls, Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said. The charges reflect those allegations.

Infante posted bail and was released over the weekend.

In response to a public plea for more information about Infante, another alleged victim came forward to allege that he sexually assaulted her when she was 6 years old, Bertagna said.

Infante’s new bail was set at $5 million, Bertagna said.

Infante is accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl between August 2015 and June 2017, a 10-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl between August 2016 and June 2017, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators suspect there may be more alleged victims and asked anyone with information to contact Detective Jessica Guidry at (714) 245-8530, or jguidry@santa-ana.org. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at (855) TIP-OCCS.