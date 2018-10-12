Man Pleads Guilty to Murder in Desert Hot Springs Shooting

A man who shot and killed another man in Desert Hot Springs almost two years ago pleaded guilty Thursday to a first-degree murder count.

Anthony Garza, 28, is set to be sentenced Monday for the Dec. 19, 2016, shooting of Dominick Mesta, 21. Garza was set to go to trial this week for the murder when he entered his guilty pleas Thursday.

Mesta was found in the late morning hours of Dec. 20 near a home in the 13000 block of Via Real. A teenager came upon the body and notified police. Police have not disclosed a motive for Mesta’s killing.

Along with Garza, police also arrested a pair of siblings who “helped to try and conceal the murder,” according to Detective Christopher Saucier.

Candelaria DeSantiago, 33, and Alejandro DeSantiago, 40, both pleaded guilty last year to being an accessory after the fact and were sentenced to about a year in prison each.