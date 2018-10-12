Man will serve 244 years in prison for raping 1-month-old daughter

A Texas man will spend the rest of his life in jail for the rape of his 1-month-old daughter, jurors decided Thursday.

Patricio Medina, 27, admitted to a fellow inmate that he sexually assaulted his daughter in 2014 while high on methamphetamines, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald.

The inmate testified during a two-day trial that began on Tuesday and ended with three 80-year-sentences for Medina.

In 2014, a doctor who performed a routine checkup on Medina’s daughter discovered 45 broken bones consistent with non-accidental trauma, reported KWTX.

Medical staff informed police, eventually leading to Medina’s arrest in April 2017.

Medina was found guilty of five charges; one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of injury to a child and two counts of endangering a child. The total sentencing for each of the counts adds up to 244 years in prison.

“The jury’s verdict ensures that this toddler and all children will be safe from this predator for the next 80 years,” Assistant District Attorney Gabrielle Massey said in a prepared statement. “Thanks to the work of CPS and Waco PD Crimes Against Children, the horrific first five weeks of this child’s life will not prevent her from having a safe and happy future.”

The child, who is now 4, reportedly lives with an adopted family in McLennan County, Texas.