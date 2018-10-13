12th Annual Paint El Paseo Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk and Fundraiser

Hundreds showed support for breast cancer awareness month by painting El Paseo pink in Palm Desert.

The Desert Cancer Foundation’s 12th annual Paint El Paseo Pink fundraiser took place early Saturday morning.

Supporters dressed in pink walked 2-miles up and down El Paseo, from Portola to Highway 74 with lively sideline cheerleaders, music and outdoor vendors.

NBC Palm Springs’ Chief Meteorologist Mike Everett lead the walk as the Grand Marshal and says the event has sentimental meaning to him.

“My mom Lois Everett passed from breast cancer literally 11 years ago yesterday.” He went on to say being able to be at this event allowed him to honor his mother’s lovely and vibrant spirit.’

Micki Greenspan, Desert Cancer Foundation board member, is a 27-year breast cancer survivor and wore 28 pink pearlescent beads to commemorate her fight and strength.

All proceeds from the walk will benefit Desert Cancer Foundation’s Suzanne Jackson Breast Cancer Fund and Patient Assistance programs for screening, diagnostic and treatment services for local Coachella Valley resident.

For more information about Desert Cancer Foundation visit DesertCancerFoundation.org.