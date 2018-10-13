Family, Friends Remember Fallen Firefighter Garrett Paiz

Nearly a year after the death of beloved Coachella Valley native Garrett Paiz, family and friends gathered to celebrate his life and pay respects through indigenous traditions.

On October 16, 2017, Paiz, a contract firefighter helping with the Northern California Nuns fire died in a tragic accident while driving a water tender near the end of his 12-hour shift.

Saturday, in accordance with the family’s traditions and heritage, a gravestone was unveiled on top of his gravesite in Coachella.

Paiz’s sister Cinthia says even after his death, he continues to touch lives in the valley.

The Nun’s fire started October 8, 2017, in both Napa and Sonoma counties. It burned a total of 56,556 acres and is responsible for 3 deaths.