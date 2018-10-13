Friday Night Lights: Jordan Garcia Named Player of the Week

Every week a local student-athlete is selected from the gridiron as the Friday Night Lights Player of the Week.

Palm Desert senior running back Jordan Garcia wins the title this week with 3 rushing touchdowns and 260 rushing yards. Garcia has a total of 18 touchdowns on the season so far.

Garcia’s standout performance helped the Aztecs to a 34-32 victory over La Quinta in the 24th Annual Flag Game rivalry.

Aztecs improve to 8-0 overall and sit at the top of the Desert Empire League as the only team left with a perfect record.