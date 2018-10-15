Man Shot During Attempted DHS Home Burglary in Custody

A Hemet man who was shot by a homeowner last fall while allegedly trying to break into a Desert Hot Springs residence is due in court this week on recently filed charges.

Casual Lee Glenn, 24, was wounded last Nov. 14 while allegedly trying to kick down the front door of the residence. Seeing that Glenn was armed with what he later claimed was a pellet gun, the homeowner fired twice through the door, striking Glenn in the stomach, according to an arrest warrant declaration.

One of the residents told police that the intruder initially tried to make entry through a window, then the door, with the entire incident captured on home surveillance video, according to the declaration.

Glenn was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in critical condition. When interviewed by officers at the hospital, Glenn said he did not remember much of the night due to being “heavily intoxicated,” the arrest warrant declaration says.

Prosecutors did not officially file charges him until last month. He was taken into custody Saturday in Moreno Valley and is expected to make his initial court appearance on Wednesday on one count each of burglary and attempted robbery, according to county jail records.