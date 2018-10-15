One Dead, One Seriously Injured in Freeway Crash West of Palm Springs

A solo rollover crash on Interstate 10 just west of Palm Springs Monday left the passenger dead and the driver hospitalized with serious injuries and under arrest on suspicion of drunken driving, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Juan Franco, 33, of Yucca Valley, was behind the wheel of the 2015 Toyota Corolla that rolled over several times about 3:55 a.m. and came to rest 25 feet off eastbound I-10, west of State Route 62, the CHP reported.

His passenger, an unidentified woman who was about 30 years old, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP Officer Darren Meyer.

Franco, who was partially ejected, was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs with “life-threatening injuries,” Meyer said.

According to the CHP, Franco lost control of his car, which had drifted onto the right shoulder, and tried to steer the Corolla back into the eastbound lanes, but it “went over the south embankment and collided with multiple rocks and a large dirt berm.”

Meyer said Franco “exhibited indications of alcohol intoxication and was arrested” at the hospital.