Runaway Pig Lured Home by Deputy’s Doritos

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies in California had to reach into their bag of tricks — or lunch bag of tricks — to corral a portly pig that had gotten loose.

The two deputies from the Highland station responded to a call of a pig “the size of a mini horse” wandering the streets. They decided the path of least resistance was to sacrifice a bit of their lunch to create a trail of chips to entice the pig back home.

He followed them and was secured inside of his gate. The deputies even knew where to take him because they had encountered him on previous calls.