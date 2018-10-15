Runaway Pig Lured Home by Deputy’s Doritos

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies in California had to reach into their bag of tricks — or lunch bag of tricks — to corral a portly pig that had gotten loose.
The two deputies from the Highland station responded to a call of a pig “the size of a mini horse” wandering the streets. They decided the path of least resistance was to sacrifice a bit of their lunch to create a trail of chips to entice the pig back home.
View this post on Instagram
Well if this doesn’t go on the list of unusual calls… 🐖 Highland Station received a call reference a pig "the size of a mini horse" 🐷🐴 running around the neighborhood. Deputy Ponce and Deputy Berg found him and due to previous calls, knew where he lived. They lured him back home with @Doritos one of our deputies had in her lunch bag 😋. They made a trail and he followed. “We were able to put him back in and secure the gate. It was fun!” said Deputy Ponce. Crime fighting to safely securing a mini horse sized pig, we do it all 🤷♀️🤷♂️
He followed them and was secured inside of his gate. The deputies even knew where to take him because they had encountered him on previous calls.