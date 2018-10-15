Tree Falls on Car, Killing Woman in Orange County

A woman was killed Monday when a tree fell on a vehicle outside a residence in Tustin.

Firefighters sent to the 14000 block of Red Hill Avenue about 9:15 a.m. pronounced the woman dead at the scene, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The woman’s name was withheld, pending notification of her relatives.

The circumstances of the death were under investigation.

The accident was reported as meteorologists advised some of the strongest Santa Ana winds in years were expected to sweep through Southern California Monday with gusts topping out at about 70 mph in mountain areas.

The winds were to combine with dry air to raise the threat of wildfires, prompting a red flag warning for most of Los Angeles County.

In Orange County — including mountain areas below 6,000 feet, the Cleveland National Forest and in valley areas — winds of 20-40 mph with 60 mph gusts are expected, gusting to 80 mph in some areas amid 5-10 percent humidity. The red flag warning in Orange County will last from 3 a.m. today until 8 p.m. Tuesday.