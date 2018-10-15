Vehicle Rolls 25 Feet Off Road Near Palm Springs, Major Injuries

A rollover crash Monday on Interstate 10, just west of Palm Springs, killing one person and caused major injuries to a second victim.

The vehicle rolled over several times about 3:55 a.m. and came to rest 25 feet off the eastbound I-10, west of State Route 62, according to the California Highway Patrol and Riverside County Fire Department.

One of the two occupants was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to fire department spokeswoman Jody Hagemann.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by the CHP.