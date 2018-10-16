Border Patrol Arrests Criminal Wanted in Mexico

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported Mexican national wanted by Mexican authorities early Monday morning.

Just after midnight, Indio Border Patrol Station agents stopped a vehicle on Interstate 10 and determined that one of the occupants was illegally present in the United States. After further investigation, the Agents determined that the subject had an outstanding warrant issued by Mexican law enforcement authorities.

The man, identified as Felipe Perez-Landa, is currently wanted in Mexico for having ties with organized crime and for kidnapping. Mexican authorities also identify Perez-Landa as a “sicario,” a term commonly used to describe a hitman for hire.

Perez-Landa remains in Border Patrol custody pending reinstatement of the prior deportation and extradition to Mexico.

“The apprehension of this dangerous, wanted criminal is a testament to the importance of the mission of the Border Patrol said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. Our country, as well as our Mexican neighbors, will be safer with this person behind bars.”