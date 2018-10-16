Coroner Releases Name of Woman Killed in Rollover Freeway Crash

Authorities Tuesday identified a passenger killed in a rollover freeway crash just west of Palm Springs that left the possibly impaired driver hospitalized with serious injuries.

Tara Brown, 37, of Morongo Valley, was ejected from the vehicle, which crashed just before 4 a.m. Monday off eastbound Interstate 10, west of State Route 62. She died at the scene.

Brown was a passenger in a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Juan Franco, 33, of Yucca Valley. According to the California Highway Patrol, he lost control of the car, which had drifted onto the right shoulder, and tried to steer the Corolla back into the eastbound lanes, but it “went over the south embankment and collided with multiple rocks and a large dirt berm.”

Brown was thrown clear of the sedan and Franco was partially ejected. He was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs with “life- threatening injuries,” CHP Officer Darren Meyer said.

Meyer said Franco “exhibited indications of alcohol intoxication and was arrested” at the hospital, though county jail records do not currently list him as in custody.