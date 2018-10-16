Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, & Jason Aldean to Headline Stagecoach 2019

Welcome to Stagecoach Country: where the party is in full swing, the grill is sizzling and your friends come together to dance. STAGECOACH returns this 2019 on Friday, April 26 through Sunday, April 28 for its 13th year at the Empire Polo Fields in Indio, CA. American Idol judge Luke Bryan headlines Friday of the festival while constant chart-topper Sam Hunt leads Saturday and current three-time CMA nominee Jason Aldean closes out the party on Sunday.

“I am so proud to present the Stagecoach 2019 lineup following our record breaking show last year,” says festival Talent Buyer Stacy Vee. “This line up is gigantic! Guy Fieri is coming back! We are going to make the site look even more incredible. The whole team is already working overtime to deliver an unforgettable experience from top to bottom.”

The 3-day event will also feature performances by Cole Swindell, Luke Combs, Old Dominion, Kane Brown, CAM, Lauren Alaina, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bret Michaels, Tom Jones and more. (Full lineup as of October 16 is below).

Guy’s Stagecoach Smokehouse is back this year with a new cast of the nation’s finest pit bosses alongside the most celebrated restaurants and BBQ vendors. Guy and friends will be showcasing their pits and rigs and offering taste tests to fans throughout the weekend with live demos. Stay tuned for the full food lineup.

“Just like everybody stands by waiting to hear the lineup for Stagecoach,” Fieri says in a quote to Entertainment Weekly about last year’s Stagecoach, “I want them standing by waiting to hear the lineup on who the barbecue badasses are, and that’s what we’re doing.” Returning to the festival this year is the SiriusXM Spotlight Stage, which will once again highlight today’s rising stars like Tyler Rich, Travis Denning, Mitchell Tenpenny and more. The Honkytonk Dance Hall also makes its return alongside the latest fan-favorite, Nikki Lane’s Stage Stop Marketplace. High Class Hillbilly, owner and singer Nikki Lane hosts the Stage Stop Marketplace which highlights carefully curated artisans, vintage fashion and unique one-of-a-kind western wear. Cool down with a cocktail and a taste of Nashville while watching singers, songwriters and special guests on the all new Stage Stop Horseshoe Stage. Car camping returns for 2019 with the added option to purchase Companion Camping Parking for additional vehicles. Revisit The Resort this season with full amenities like the internet café, charging stations, General Store, Supermarket Shuttles and on-site pedal cabs. These options and more will be available for purchase, with Travel Packages, Shuttles and the all new Safari Camping Experience available via Valley Music Travel.

Festival passes go on sale Friday, October 19 at 11 AM PDT at stagecoachfestival.com

Pass Prices:

3-Day General Admission $349

3-Day General Admission/Shuttle Combo $409

3-Day Corral Standing Pit $1,399

3-Day Corral C1 Reserved Seating $1,399

3-Day Corral C2 Reserved Seating $899

**Prices as of the October 19 sale

All taxes, domestic shipping and fees are included in listed ticket prices. Pay in full or choose the Stagecoach Payment Plan to pay up to four equal payments from October 19 through January.