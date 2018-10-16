Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, & Jason Aldean to Headline Stagecoach 2019

Returning to the festival this year is the SiriusXM Spotlight Stage, which will once again highlight today’s rising stars like Tyler Rich, Travis Denning, Mitchell Tenpenny and more. The Honkytonk Dance Hall also makes its return alongside the latest fan-favorite, Nikki Lane’s Stage Stop Marketplace.
High Class Hillbilly, owner and singer Nikki Lane hosts the Stage Stop Marketplace which highlights carefully curated artisans, vintage fashion and unique one-of-a-kind western wear. Cool down with a cocktail and a taste of Nashville while watching singers, songwriters and special guests on the all new Stage Stop Horseshoe Stage.
Car camping returns for 2019 with the added option to purchase Companion Camping Parking for additional vehicles. Revisit The Resort this season with full amenities like the internet café, charging stations, General Store, Supermarket Shuttles and on-site pedal cabs. These options and more will be available for purchase, with Travel Packages, Shuttles and the all new Safari Camping Experience available via Valley Music Travel.