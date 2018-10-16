SoCal Coyotes Back To Winning Ways In 22-20 Thriller

The five-time champion SoCal Coyotes hosted the California Sharks on Sunday at Shadow Hills Stadium.

The Sharks swam into contention in the final minutes bringing the score to 22-20 and 14-yards away from another touchdown.

The Coyotes defense attacked to hold the Sharks at 20 and come out with the too close for comfort victory.

America’s #1 Developmental Pro Football Program improve to 3-1. Their only loss of the season comes from the undefeated California Wolfpack who broke the Coyotes impressive 28 game win streak.

Coyotes will look for revenge Saturday, October 20, against the Wolfpack at Shadow Hills Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m.