Woman Killed in Cathedral City Crash, Alleged Drunken Driver Arrested

A motorist was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of drunken driving following a rollover crash in Cathedral City that killed his passenger, police said.

Police found a car overturned in the northbound lanes of Date Palm Drive, near Tachevah Drive and Tortuga Road, at 2:04 a.m., according to Cathedral City Police Chief Travis Walker.

The lone passenger, Lenette Saubel, 46, of Cathedral City, died at the scene, police said.

The driver, Mario Garcia, 46, of Cathedral City, was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs for treatment of minor injuries, then arrested at the hospital on suspicion of murder and DUI gross vehicular manslaughter, Walker said. The motorist’s blood-alcohol level was measured at more than three times the legal limit of .08 percent, according to police.

“We have spent a great deal of time and effort trying to educate the masses about the hazards of driving under the influence, yet we still sadly see unnecessary death due to poor decisions made by those who drive impaired,” the chief said.

Garcia was being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning in lieu of $1 million bail, county jail records show. He’s expected to make an initial court appearance Thursday in Indio.