Grammy Winner Chaka Khan Named Rose Parade Grand Marshal

Grammy award winning R&B soul artist Chaka Khan will be the 2019 Tournament of Roses Parade grand marshal.

The musical artist ride through Pasadena in the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day and participate in the celebration before the Rose Bowl game. The theme for the 130th Rose Parade is “The Melody of Life,” a celebration of music.

“It is so appropriate,” Khan said after Wednesday’s announcement. “I just don’t know where to go with this. I’m so honored.”

The parade and Rose Bowl game are scheduled for Jan. 1 in Pasadena.