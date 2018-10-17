Stagecoach Headliners Released: What you need to know

Country music fans, saddle up! Stagecoach 2019 just announced its headliners: Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Sam Hunt.

NBC Palm Springs sat down with Desert Sun music and film writer Bruce Fessier to talk about the April 26-28 festival.

In his years of reporting on the event, Fressier reflected on its original purpose, “The whole idea was to show how country music is not just what comes out of Nashville.”

Goldenvoice, the Stagecoach promoter always chooses veterans and newbies for the festival.

Fressier said this year has less eclectic artists than years in the past but it’s always an opportunity for country and non-country artists to make a name for themselves.

Having been to every Stagecoach since 2007, Fressier has seen on a number of talented artists hit the Empire Polo Club stage in Indio.

“Eric Burton and the Animals were very popular and the Zombies played last year,” he said. “This year, they have Tom Jones who was a 60s heartthrob.”

This year’s headliners, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Sam Hunt have all been to Stagecoach in the last three or four years, Fessier said. Everyone should be keeping their eye on Lynard Skinner in April as they hit the road for their final tour.

“This will be one of the last times they play ‘Free Bird’ and I’ll be looking forward to hearing that,” Fressier said.

One new element for 2019 is the stage stop horseshoe stage, designed to offer another venue for some of the festival’s rising talent.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 19, and three-day general admission passes will cost $349, the same price as last year.

“Oh yeah, but it’s worth it though,” one Stagecoach-goer said.

Other ticket packages featuring camping access or other amenities will be available at higher prices.

Complete lineup and ticket information is available at the official stagecoach website.