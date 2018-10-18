Armed Robber Sought in Robbery of Coachella Bakery Workers

A masked man robbed two Coachella bakery employees at gunpoint Thursday, the sheriff’s department reported

The robbery occurred at 10:30 a.m. at Mi Tierra Bakery at 51687 Harrison St. The armed man entered the business at gunpoint, took unspecified property from two workers, then fled the scene, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Neither employee was injured in the holdup.

Surveillance footage from the store shows him clad in all dark clothing, including a dark baseball cap, with a white surgical mask covering his face.