Multi-Million Dollar Sports Complex Renderings Released

The Shield at 1 Coyote Way, a multi-million dollar sports complex, released its renderings Thursday. The five-phase plan is set to break ground in 2019.

The lot of dirt between the Classic Club and the I-10 freeway will have a medical office, hotel, senior villas, luxury apartments, parking, and of course, a stadium.

“It’s great when you finally see the vision coming to reality.”

“It’s great when you finally see the vision coming to reality,” said David Miller, founder and director of Coachella Sports and Entertainment Stadium Authority.

The first phase, set to break ground next year is a 4-story medical office building and a 5-story hotel. Two types of construction the company, Richmond Honan, is known for.

“One of the neat things about the complex, is it combines the young with the old with our senior living there,” Miller said.

That’s right, the second phase involves building 52 square feet of senior villas, in addition to the 55 luxury apartments built in phase three.

Plus, parking is essential so they’ll add 422 parking spaces alongside the red buildings which are planned to be retail shops. Last but not least, the fifth phase, the stadium.

“The first thing we noticed was the stadium had crept up from 12,000 to 14,000 but when you look at the uses that it will have from everything from pro soccer to all high school sports,” Miller said.

“We know that we’re going to be able to fill those seats,” he said.

The campus will immediately give 2,500 jobs to valley residents, Miller said. The estimated value of this project was originally $300 million but it continues to grow. The projected time for the project is 36 months.