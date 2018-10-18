San Bernardino County Deputy in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Gunfire at Apartment

A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized early Thursday after shots were fired from an apartment building in the Mojave Desert community of Adelanto.

Details about the deputy’s condition were not immediately available.

The deputy was conducting a traffic stop when he heard gunfire coming from the nearby apartment in Adelanto in the Victor Valley area. The deputy was struck by multiple rounds as he approached the property, according to the sheriff’s department.

Witnesses said they heard as many as 20 shots fired.

“We’re not sure if this was some type of ambush,” said Sheriff John McMahon, adding the multiple bursts of gunfire came from the apartment.

Deputy Robert Jahn was in critical, but stable, condition, McMahon said at a midday news conference. He was conscious and alert when he was airlifted from the scene early Thursday.

Jahn’s wife and four teenage daughters were at the hospital.

“The deputies on scene did an incredible job of getting him out of the line of fire,” McMahon said.

SWAT members responded to the residence and two people were arrested in connection with the shooting. McMahon said it’s not clear why the suspects opened fire.

McMahon said a handgun was recovered at the scene.

There were no reports of injuries to residents, but several said they awoke to the terrifying sound of gunfire.

“I’m just grateful to be alive,” said Rain Tree Gardens Apartments resident Lissette Alvarez. “I honestly thought we were going to die. It was very scary. I was terrified.”