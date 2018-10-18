Stagecoach Festival 2019 Passes Go On Sale Friday

Passes go on sale Friday for the 2019 Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, which Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt and Jason Aldean are slated to headline this spring.

Country music fans can get a hold of passes starting at 11 a.m. at http://www.stagecoachfestival.com .

Three-day general admission passes are $349, while general admission and shuttle pass combos are $409. Other passes on sale include Corral Reserved Seating passes, for $1,399 or $899 which grant reserved seats in front of the “Mane Stage” and access to the Saloon areas, or Corral Standing Pit passes for $1,399, which grant access to the standing room only pit area in front of the “Mane Stage,” as well as access to the Saloon areas.

Fans can purchase up to eight passes per order, and also may utilize the festival’s payment plan to divide the pass price into as many as four payments.

Desert residents who miss out on Friday’s sale likely will have another chance at nabbing passes next year, with locals only sales typically held close to the festival dates.

The 2019 festival will mark Bryan’s fifth Stagecoach performance and the third time he’s been billed as a headliner. Bryan is set to headline Friday’s show.

Hunt, who will be the Saturday headliner, previously performed in the Stagecoach lineup in 2016.

Aldean will wrap up the weekend with his fourth Stagecoach appearance and his second headlining spot. He and Bryan headlined the 2014 festival.

Amenities like Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse and Nikki Lane’s Stage Stop Marketplace, which debuted at this year’s festival, will return in 2019, as well as old favorites like the Honkytonk Dance Hall, Half-Pint Hootenanny and the Budweiser Clydesdales.

The festival will be held April 26-28 at its usual venue, the Empire Polo Grounds.