2-year-old Brody Allen, who captured hearts with his love of Christmas, dies of cancer

A little boy with cancer who captured the hearts of many with his love of Christmas died on Friday morning.

“It is with the deepest sadness I want tell you that Brody has lost his fight. This morning at 6 a.m. Brody passed quietly, and peacefully in the arms of his mother Shilo. He did not suffer. He was surrounded by his family and I have no doubt many angels. While our sadness is immeasurable and we will miss his smiling beautiful soul, we are also comforted in knowing that today our son has touched the face of God,” father Todd Allen wrote on Facebook.

When Brody Allen, 2, was diagnosed with cancer in May, doctors told his family he likely wouldn’t make it to the holidays, so the holidays came early.

His family vowed to give him one last big Christmas. And once others found out about their mission, it exploded into a full-blown holiday extravaganza.

On a hot summer day in September, Santa, elves, reindeer and a few dozen carolers came together to ring in the Christmas spirit for Brody.

Then, a few days later, a Christmas parade roared through Colerain Township, Ohio in his honor.

And of course, his family had a traditional Christmas morning, complete with gifts, traditions and love.

“It’s been amazing for our entire family, especially for Brody. For him to be able to celebrate Christmas no matter what the temperature is out is awesome,” his father once said.

His family said Brody started getting love from all over the world. They said they will carry with them the goodness they’ve seen in people through this difficult situation.

Brody had thousands of well-wishers across the city and the world.

In the wake of his death, the Colerain Police Department has set up a space for a memorial for the 2-year-old boy.

The memorial will be at Drew Campbell Memorial Park, right next to the administrative building at 4200 Springdale Road.

The site will serve as a place of reflection and memorial, with all items left on site given to the Allen family.

Services are being finalized and will take place at the end of next week. In lieu of flowers, donations can me made to the Brody Allen GoFundMe page.