Gino LaMont and Sara Sanchez Appear on “The Hate U Give”

Manny the Movie Guy loves “The Hate U Give” and gives the movie his perfect score of 4 out of 4 kisses. He says it’s an Oscar contender and to make it even better, our very own Gino LaMont and Sara Sanchez appear in the film as newscasters reporting the current events featured in the story.