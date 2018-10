Keira Knightley and Dominic West Talk About “Colette”

I sat down with Keira Knightley and Dominic West at the recently concluded Toronto International Film Festival to talk about “Colette.” Knightley starred as the popular French author and West portrayed Colette’s husband, Willy. See why they wanted to do the film and the meaning of their characters’ relationship in this one-on-one interview.