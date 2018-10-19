Orionid meteor shower will peak this weekend

October may be best known for pumpkins, fall foliage and haunted houses, but the month is also prime time for meteor showers.

Budding astronomers and stargazers will want to mark their calendars for the peak of the Orionid meteor shower, which is coming up this weekend.

The Orionid meteor shower takes place every October when the Earth passes through a trail of debris left behind by Halley’s Comet, which we sadly won’t see again until 2061.

While the Orionid meteor shower will be visible through early November, it’s expected to peak on the night of Oct. 21 through early morning on Oct. 22.

During its peak, 15 to 20 meteors could be visible per hour. The best viewing time will be around 2 a.m., according to meteorologists at weather.com.

Now that you have the dates, how do you actually see these events? Just find a spot under the open sky away from cities, artificial lights and pollution. Then, it’s as easy as looking up!