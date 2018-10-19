SD CHP Lip Sync Challenge Takes Highway to Danger Zone

Men and women of the California Highway Patrol’s San Diego headquarters showed off their lip sync skills, and a few of their toys, in their rendition of the popular lip sync challenge.

The office said they never intended to take part in the challenge until the Oceanside office called them out. So they responded with a tribute to the city and the legendary movie “Top Gun.”

Their journey to the Danger Zone starts on the deck of USS Midway Museum with a special cameo from “Maverick” and features plenty of classic San Diego scenes.

Buckle up!

You may recognize the man playing the lead character as actor Jerome LeBlanc of Ramona, California. He turned heads at the Independence Day parade this year and talked with us about how he has made a living impersonating the star of “Top Gun” and “Mission Impossible.”