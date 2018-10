Friday Night Lights: Taron Madison Wins Player of the Week

Every week a local high school student-athlete is selected from the gridiron as the Friday Night Lights Player of the Week.

The week 9 Player of the Week title goes to Banning High School running back Taron Madison.

Madison had 3 rushing and 3 passing touchdowns in the Broncos 56-16 victory over Indio.

Madison recently committed to Oregon State after talking with over 10 Division I universities.