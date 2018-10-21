The Power of Pattern, Modernism Week Fall Preview Wraps up

Locals skipped the February crowds for four days of tours, workshops and meet and greets at The Modernism Week Fall Preview in Palm Springs. The preview wrapped up Sunday with some final events.

The celebration of mid century architecture, design and culture brought in people from all over the country including Palm Springs Preservation Foundation board member, Ron Marshall. He has now worked the event for twelve years but reflects on his decision to move to the valley.

“After we retired, we wanted to go somewhere where architecture was taken seriously,” Marshall said.

They quickly realized, that place was Palm Springs. Marshall and his wife immediately became involved in the Palm Springs preservation community. Twelve years later, that involvement brought him to leading a lecture on his journal, Concrete Screen Block: The Power of Pattern.

“There are 58 different screen block patterns in Palm Springs, so it’s like a little mini theme park of concrete screen blocks,” Marshall said.

A small representation of the endless art that Palm Springs holds in every nook and cranny.

“Palm springs is one of the great repositories of mid-century modern architecture,” volunteer Robert Stone, said. “And as it’s having a renaissance, people are coming literally from all over the world to experience it here in context.”

“There’s so many interesting stories woven in and out of the architecture here,” Marshall said.

This week is a preview and test-run for the chaos comes in February for Modernism Week. This October event is an excellent time for locals to sit, discuss, and appreciate the power of pattern in the valley, Marshall said.