Car and Tool Thief Arrested in La Quinta

On Sunday, at 5:39 AM, La Quinta officers responded to a vehicle dealership located at 72-200 block of Highway 111, in the city of La Quinta, regarding a suspicious persons call.

The reporting party stated a subject on the property was looking through vehicles. The officers quickly responded to the area and located a vehicle driving through the parking lot. The parking lot gate was locked, so the subject, later identified as Cole Sanders, 27 of La Quinta, could not exit.

Sanders was ordered to stop, but refused. Sanders eventually stopped the vehicle and was detained for further questioning.

The investigation revealed Sanders burglarized the dealership and stole approximately $15,000.00 worth of tools and a 2017 Cadillac CTS worth $60,000.00. Sanders was arrested and booked into the Riverside County jail in Indio.

The La Quinta Police Department is asking anyone with additional information to contact Deputy Castelan at the Thermal Sheriff’s Station by calling 760-863-8990.