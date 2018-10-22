Police Seek 18-Year-Old For Questioning In Fatal Indio Shooting

Police Monday sought an 18-year-old Thermal man wanted for questioning in a fatal Indio shooting.

Jorge Quinart was allegedly at the scene of the Friday night shooting that led to the death of an unidentified 22-year-old man.

The victim was shot sometime before 8 p.m. Friday at the Allanza Apartments at 46575 Clinton St. and taken to John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to Indio police.

Investigators say Quinart was in a bedroom with the victim and one other unidentified man when the shooting occurred. “Several” of the victim’s family members heard the gunshot and drove him to the hospital.

Quinart allegedly fled shortly after the shooting and detectives “have been working non-stop” to locate him, according to the Indio Police Department.

Police said the firearm used in the shooting has not been located, but they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

Anyone with information on Quinart’s whereabouts was asked to contact the Indio Police Department at (760) 391-4051 or Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867 to remain anonymous.