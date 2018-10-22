Kohl’s to Host Seasonal Hiring Events in Palm Springs

Kohl’s is hiring for the holidays! Kohl’s will be hosting a hiring event on Oct. 26 & 27 at the La Quinta store located at 78950 CA-111, La Quinta, CA 92253.

Interested candidates can stop by participating Kohl’s stores on Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27 for the opportunity to interview. Seasonal job positions include stockroom operations associates and sales associates on the sales floor, point of sale and customer service.

Seasonal associates will further help to fulfill Kohls.com orders for customers who choose to utilize Kohl’s buy online, pick-up in store service, as well as Kohls.com orders that ship direct from stores to customers. For more information on job roles and responsibilities, visit kohlscareers.com/hiring.

In addition to an exciting, supportive work environment rooted in a culture of appreciation and opportunity, Kohl’s offers competitive wages, a weekly pay schedule, an immediate 15% Kohl’s discount – which can be stacked with other applicable Kohl’s coupons – and special Associate Shop days for even more savings.

Associates also have the opportunity to be considered for open full-time and part-time positions. Whether individuals are looking to begin a career in retail, earn additional money for the holidays, or maximize their savings with great discounts this holiday season, Kohl’s has a variety of positions available for interested candidates.

For reference, take a look at our Seasonal Hiring Announcement and our Holiday Hiring Update, which include information surrounding our 2018 seasonal hiring efforts and quotes from Ryan Festerling, Kohl’s executive vice president, human resources.