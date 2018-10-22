Man Arrested After Gunshots Strike Coachella Home

An investigation into several gunshots that struck a Coachella home over the weekend led to the arrest of an ex-con allegedly in possession of several firearms, including at least one stolen gun, deputies said Monday.

Froilan Ramirez, 39, of Coachella, was arrested following an investigation into a non-injury Sunday morning shooting that took place in the 84000 block of Calendula Avenue.

Deputies say a residence on that block was struck by bullets at 11:16 a.m., while “additional evidence of a shooting” was found in front of a second home, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Sgt. Alan Northrup.

Ramirez was taken into custody on Calendula Avenue, according to county jail records. A search of one of the homes revealed “several firearms and ammunition.”

He was booked into the Riverside County jail in Indio on suspicion of being a felon in possession of firearms, possession of a stolen firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition, Northrup said. County jail records show that he was released from custody Monday on $10,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call Investigator Tijerina at the Thermal sheriff’s station at (760) 863-8990 or the Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867.