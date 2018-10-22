Massive recall issued for frozen beef, chicken taquitos for salmonella, listeria concerns

More than 2.4 million pounds of ready-to-eat- taquitos are expected to be taken off of shelves for several health concerns.

Ruiz Food is recalling certain variations of its El Monterey frozen taquitos for possibly containing salmonella and listeria.

The foods included in the massive recall are listed below and were produced from July 1 to Oct. 10, 2018.

Another sign to search for when checking the freezer is the establishment number. In this case, the numbers to look for would be “17523A” or “P-17523A” and “45694 or P-45694.”