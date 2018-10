Pedestrian Struck, Critically Injured, in Palm Springs

Palm Springs police Monday were investigating a crash that left a pedestrian hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said.

The man was struck by a vehicle about 7:20 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs police Sgt. K. Lu said.

No vehicle information was available but its driver stopped at the scene, Lu said.

North Palm Canyon Drive was shut down between Tamarisk Road and El Alameda for the on-scene police investigation until 1:30 a.m., he said.