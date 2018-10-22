Trump about-face on Cruz: ‘He’s not lying Ted anymore. He’s beautiful Ted.’

President Donald Trump spoke warmly of his former foe, Sen. Ted Cruz, while en route to Houston on Monday to campaign for the incumbent Republican.

“He’s not lying Ted anymore. He’s beautiful Ted,” Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn before his departure.

Trump’s warm comments are a far cry from the 2016 primary campaign, when the two presidential candidates attacked each other at length. Trump nicknamed Cruz “lyin’ Ted,” implied without evidence that Cruz’s father was involved in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and ridiculed Cruz’s wife, Heidi, for her looks.

Cruz, for his part, called Trump a “sniveling coward” who sends “nasty tweets” and a “pathological liar.” He also refused to endorse Trump at the Republican nominating convention.