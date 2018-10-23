Family Raising Funds for Man Fatally Shot in Indio

Family members of a 22-year-old man fatally shot at an Indio apartment complex are raising money via GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses, while police continue to seek the suspected gunman.

Victor Velasquez was shot just before 8 p.m. Friday at Allanza Apartments, 46575 Clinton St., and pronounced dead at John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital.

Family members, who described him as “a son, a brother, and uncle that will be very missed,” are hoping to raise $10,000 to lay him to rest.

Indio police are seeking 18-year-old Thermal resident Jorge Quinart for questioning in the shooting. Investigators say Quinart was in a bedroom with the victim and one other man when a single gunshot was heard by others in the apartment.

Quinart allegedly fled shortly after the shooting, and detectives “have been working non-stop” to locate him, according to the Indio Police Department.

The firearm used in the shooting has not been located.

Anyone with information on Quinart’s whereabouts was asked to contact the Indio Police Department at (760) 391-4051 or Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867 to remain anonymous.

To contribute to the Velasquez family’s fundraiser, visit https://www.gofundme.com/ea6cfn-victors-funeral-expenses .