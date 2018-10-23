Two SoCal Players Selected for U.S. Under-17 Women’s World Cup Team

Trinity Rodman, the daughter of Basketball Hall of Fame member Dennis Rodman, and Isabella D’Aquila, her fellow forward with the San Juan Capistrano-based So Cal Blues, were among the 21-player U.S. roster announced Monday for the 2018 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup.

Rodman has scored twice in her six games with the under 17 women’s national team. The Laguna Niguel resident has made a non-binding verbal commitment to accept a scholarship offer from UCLA.

D’Aquila was selected as the Gatorade High School Player of the Year for the 2017-18 season for her play for JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano. The Mission Viejo resident has nine goals in 14 games with the under-17 women’s national team. She has made a non-binding verbal commitment to accept a scholarship offer from Santa Clara.

The U.S. will begin play in the 2018 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup Nov. 14 against Cameroon in Colonia, Uruguay.

Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2001 are eligible for the 2018 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup.