Yucca Valley Man Arrested in Coachella Valley for Alleged Riverside Pimping

A Yucca Valley man accused of pimping a woman in the Riverside area over the course of three years was arrested Tuesday in Rancho Mirage.

Cameo Dayshawn Adams, 32, is accused of supervising the prostitution activities of a woman in Riverside, and he allegedly used around $100,000 she earned to support himself, including purchasing three vehicles, according to an arrest warrant declaration.

The allegations came to light when the woman was twice arrested by Riverside police in 2016. Investigators obtained more than four months worth of text messages from her cell phone detailing the alleged prostitution, the declaration states. In the texts, she reported her “dates” and the amount of money earned to Adams, with the dates allegedly set up through online advertisements, which investigators say led to her arrests, according to the declaration.

Riverside County prosecutors charged him with a single felony count of pimping in October 2016.

Adams was arrested Tuesday morning near Ramon Road and Bob Hope Drive, according to county jail records. He is being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning in lieu of $50,000 bail.