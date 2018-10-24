Christina Aguilera Concert in Indio Canceled Due to Technical Issues

Christina Aguilera will not be taking the stage Wednesday evening at the Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino as planned due to “technical issues,” according to the venue.

The singer’s concert was canceled because of “unforeseen technical issues,” Fantasy Springs announced around noon.

Aguilera’s website does not list any other cancellations on her current “Liberation” tour, which is scheduled to run through Nov. 13.

Fantasy Springs officials said ticketholders can return their tickets to the box office or call (800) 827-2946 for a full refund. Questions should be referred to the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Box Office.