He’ll Be There For You… With Stolen Booze: Ross Doppelgänger Sought in Beer Heist

But… what would Rachel think?

Former “Friends” star David Schwimmer apparently has an evil twin overseas wrecking the reasonably good name of his television alter ego Ross Geller.

The Blackpool police in Northwest England posted a Facebook post of a man sought in the theft at a local restaurant last month. And lets just say… the guy looked more than a little familiar to fans of the former NBC hit show.

@DavidSchwimmer The one where Ross brings all the Beer pic.twitter.com/lvG5zm2aCG — Daniel Green (@DanielRLGreen) October 24, 2018

The one where Ross becomes a thief — Kevin (@kevinho_2) October 24, 2018

Maybe he was on a break…? Police hunt alleged thief people think looks like Ross from Friends https://t.co/vm8E3rKbA1 — Tim Christy (@timc220) October 24, 2018

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA brooooooo there’s no way that isn’t Ross from friends

Police hunt alleged thief people think looks like Ross from Friends https://t.co/NXZfkPh3lv — Riss (@rissykolb) October 24, 2018

I laughed so hard. Not because Ross's doppelganger stole beer, but that the police actually announced that @DavidSchwimmer was in New York. — Jessi Harbor (@JessiHarbor) October 24, 2018

“Do you recognize this man? We want to speak to him in relation to a theft at a Blackpool restaurant on the 20th September. If you know who this is, please email 7798@lancashire.pnn.police,” the police wrote.

And for those of you wondering, the Blackpool police officially cleared RossSchwimmer of any wrongdoing.

“Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses. We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date. We’re so sorry it has to be this way,” they wrote.

Schwimmer got in on the joke himself late Wednesday, offering up his own alibi video.

Officers, I swear it wasn't me.

As you can see, I was in New York.

To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.#itwasntme pic.twitter.com/EDFF9dZoYR — schwim (@DavidSchwimmer) October 24, 2018

If anyone spots the doppelgänger call the police…. or Jennifer Aniston.