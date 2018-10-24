Person in custody after disturbing video shows boy having gun pointed at head

Police in Independence, Missouri, say they are investigating a video showing a boy being punched and having a gun pointed at this head.

Investigators said the assault happened Saturday near 23rd Street and Noland Road.

The disturbing video shows a boy kneeling on a sidewalk in front of another boy, who appears to be older and is not wearing a shirt. Others are heard taunting the boy, telling him to kiss the older boy’s feet.

At one point, a boy off-camera holds a gun to the head of the boy who’s kneeling. It is not clear if the gun is real.

As the kneeling boy gets up and attempts to walk away, video shows the older boy hitting him in the face and following him, hitting him a couple of more times.

Police said that they have identified suspects in the case.

Investigators said a 17-year-old person of interest turned himself in to police on Tuesday afternoon. His identity is being withheld until charges are filed. Two other teens are in custody.