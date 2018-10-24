Police Patrol Beaumont High School Following Threat of Shooting on Campus

A threat made on social media of a shooting at Beaumont High School Wednesday prompted authorities to increase their presence on campus.

Police said they received a call about 8 p.m. Tuesday of suspicious circumstances in regards to a message received by a student over social media that warned of a planned shooting for “BHS,” according to a statement from the Beaumont Police Department.

“We are aware of the threat and are investigating the source of the messages,” police said. “Out of an abundance of caution, the Beaumont Police Department will have a visible presence on the Beaumont High School campus.”

Anyone with information about his case was asked to call police at (951) 769-5800 or submit a tip anonymously at crimetips@beaumontpd.org.