Desert Hot Springs Shooter Standoff Ends With Suspect Loose

Gunshots fired at a motorist Wednesday prompted police to search a local business in an unsuccessful search for the assailant, while other officers responded to a home invasion shooting nearby that left a resident hospitalized.

A heavy police presence was seen around 10 a.m. in the area of Palm Drive and Pierson Boulevard, where police initially believed an armed suspect had barricaded himself inside a business after firing on a driver, who escaped injury. When officers entered the building just after noon, no suspect was found.

Police initially thought that a man was shot in connection with the standoff, but determined the unidentified gunshot victim was wounded in an apparently unrelated home invasion that took place in the 13500 block of Cerrita Way shortly after the vehicle was struck by gunfire. The victim in the home invasion shooting was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg.

Both shooters were at large as of mid-afternoon, with no suspect descriptions released.

Because the two shootings occurred in close proximity to each other around the same time, police initially believed they might be related.

Palm Drive and Pierson Boulevard was expected to be closed until late Wednesday afternoon while investigators comb the scene for evidence.