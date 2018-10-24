Former Goldenvoice CEO to Transform Historic Cafe into Speakeasy

The historic Randy’s Cafe is now being turned over to former Goldenvoice CEO Skip Paige, most known for Coachella and Stagecoach. More than eighty people showed up to the cafe Wednesday morning in celebration of the past 32 years of business.

The new bar is expected to open in February. The name has not been released but it will expand out to the sidewalk, similar to the stores next door.

Randy’s Cafe is well-known for its famous customers, savory menu and, of course, its one-of-a-kind owner, Randy McWilliams. While everyone is sad to see it go, they’re also excited for what’s to come.

“He’s just a special person and I think that’s why there’s everyone here today,” a Coachella-goer and long-time customer said.

Some valued customers traveled from Hollywood to celebrate the cafe’s history and its next chapter.

The legendary restaurant will transform into a speakeasy bar and eatery that will serve drinks, tasty food and a positive attitude, like Randy’s Cafe, Paige said.

“I’m excited for his ‘semi-retirement’,” a customer of twenty years said.

Randy will still be in the kitchen of the new bar, whipping up what he knows best. He urges locals to stop in before Sunday to grab some breakfast or lunch, and a final slice of history.