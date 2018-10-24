Trump calls mailing of pipe bombs to political leaders ‘despicable acts’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday condemned the mailing of a series of explosive devices to political leaders this week as “despicable,” saying at the White House that “acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America.”

“In these times we have to unify, we have to come together,” he said before a bill-signing event, calling the mailings “abhorrent to everything we hold dear and sacred as Americans.”

“We are extremely angry and upset about what happened today and we will get to the bottom of it,” he added.

The president, who was briefed earlier on the ongoing investigation along with top officials, said a full-scale federal investigation was underway following the sending of packages containing the explosive devices to a series of current and former officials including former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Attorney General Eric Holder, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and former CIA Director John Brennan, who was the intended recipient of a package sent to CNN’s New York City office.

On Monday a similar device was sent to the home of George Soros, the billionaire philanthropist and top Democratic donor.

No one has been injured by the devices.