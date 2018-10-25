Kindergartners sign ‘Happy Birthday’ song to custodian who is deaf

An elementary school custodian was given a special birthday gift from one of the school’s classes to mark a milestone birthday.

Kindergartners at Hickerson Elementary in Tullahoma, Tennessee, surprised Mr. James, who is deaf, by signing the “Happy Birthday” song for him.

Mr. James, as he is known by the students, turned 60.

He is seen smiling when he realizes what the the students have done for him.

School leaders said Mr. James is an important part of the school’s staff.

“Mr. James teaches the kids sign language every now and then, teaches them good manners and how to treat other people,” Hickerson Elementary Principal Jimmy Anderson told WZTV-TV.

Mr. James has worked at the school for 15 years and in the district for 30 years.