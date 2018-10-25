Man Allegedly Shot at Girlfriend, Triggering DHS Standoff, Turns Himself In

A man who shot at two people, including his girlfriend, triggering a morning standoff at a Desert Hot Springs business, turned himself into authorities Thursday.

Anthony Martinez, 25, is accused of firing multiple gunshots at a vehicle that contained his girlfriend and one other person Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 66500 block of Pierson Boulevard, with neither occupant of the vehicle struck by the gunfire.

After fleeing the scene, police scoured the area for Martinez, and believed that he had barricaded himself inside a business near the intersection of Palm Drive and Pierson Boulevard. However, when officers entered the building just after noon, no suspect was found.

Martinez turned himself in at Desert Hot Springs police headquarters just after midnight Thursday, according to police. He was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on suspicion of attempted murder.

A separate Wednesday morning shooting that left a man hospitalized was initially believed to be connected to the incident involving Martinez, but was later determined to stem from an unrelated home invasion.

That incident occurred shortly after the Pierson Drive shooting, with an unidentified victim shot at his home in the 13500 block of Cerrita Way. The victim in the home invasion shooting was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg. It was unknown whether the shooter in the home invasion had been taken into custody.