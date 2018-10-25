Nonprofit to Hold Fundraiser for Police Officer’s Son Who Has Inoperable Brainstem Tumor

Dressed in a police officer uniform – which is almost an exact replica of his father’s – Drake Walker proudly took an oath.

“Will you promise to serve to protect the people and places of our fine city?”

“Yes,” the 7-year-old replied, leaning into the microphone as he stood next to his father, James Walker, a sergeant with the Torrance Police Department.

Drake was sworn in as an honorary police officer during a Torrance City Council meeting on Oct. 16. The honor also served to bring awareness to the boy’s dire situation as he battles a highly aggressive brain tumor.

💙Last night, Drake Walker, son of Sgt. Walker was sworn in as an Honorary Police Officer. Drake was diagnosed with a very aggressive & inoperable cancerous brain stem tumor. Please join us in welcoming Drake to Torrance PD’s rank and file. 🙏 https://t.co/1MxY2xbEGj pic.twitter.com/9zNcPC6Rzp — Torrance Police (@TorrancePD) October 17, 2018

He was recently diagnosed with DIPG, Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, according to Get Up 8 Foundation. The local non-profit organization is raising funds for the Walker Family this weekend.

The organization is hosting their signature event “The Auction” on Saturday at Dave & Busters in Orange to raise funds for the Walker family.

The brain tumor is often considered “the worst type in existence,” according to the foundation.

Drake is currently participating in a clinical trial, which includes a six-week radiation treatment, at Children’s Hospital Orange County. Because of the size and location of DIPG – in the brainstem – surgery is not an option.

The Get Up 8 Foundation hopes to raise funds to help create memories that will last forever for Drake and his family.

More information on its fundraiser can be found here.

If you would like to donate to a GoFundMe account set up for the Walker Family, you may do so here. Note that GoFundMe deducts 2.9 percent of all funds raised, plus 30 cents per donation, in the form of payment processing charges.